The Philadelphia 76ers have officially signed four-time NBA champion and 22-time All-Star LeBron James, the team announced.

James joins Philadelphia after a historic 23-season career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 43,440 career points, James has won four MVP awards, four Finals MVP honors and holds the league record with 21 All-NBA selections.

“I am thrilled to welcome LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers. One of the greatest players in NBA history and one of the best athletes ever, his accomplishments are iconic: four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA MVP, four-time Finals MVP, three-time Olympic Gold medalist, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a record 22 All-Star selections, and 21 All-NBA selections,” Managing Partner Josh Harris said. “I cannot wait to see LeBron alongside Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and our talented roster as we work to deliver a championship for Philly. To LeBron and his family: we are grateful you chose the 76ers, and look forward to this next chapter of your legendary career. Welcome to the 76ers!”

The 40-year-old forward enters Philadelphia after averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds during the 2025-26 season with the Lakers. He will wear No. 23 with the 76ers.