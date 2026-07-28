Lil Baby Hosts Sixth Annual Back to School Fest for Atlanta Students

Lil Baby and his community-based nonprofit organization, The Jones Project, hosted the sixth annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood, supporting 4,000 students ahead of the upcoming school year.

Held at West End Production Park, the event provided students and families with free food, gift cards, school supplies, clothing, uniforms, haircuts, games and giveaways. Atlanta leaders including Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, City Council representative Michael Bond and Judge Penny Brown Reynolds attended the celebration.

“Giving back to my city is everything. You need the right tools to build your future. We’re keeping the next generation fresh, locked in, and motivated to learn,” said Lil Baby.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: General view during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: Rapper Lil Baby attends Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: General view during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: Rapper Lil Baby poses with fans during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: Rapper Lil Baby poses with fans during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: Rapper Lil Baby poses with fans during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: General view during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: General view during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: General view during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: Rapper Lil Baby attends Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: Children pose during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: Rapper Lil Baby attends Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: General view during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: General view during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 25: General view during Lil Baby & The Jones Project host 6th Annual Back To School Fest on July 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for The Jones Project)

The event continues Lil Baby’s ongoing commitment to uplifting his hometown through scholarships, community projects, donations, and youth initiatives.

The Back to School Fest also arrives during a successful run for Lil Baby, whose Pharrell Williams-produced single “Dead Fresh” continues to dominate streaming platforms and social media.