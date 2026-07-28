Nas is entering his next era. Escobar Cigars, the premium cigar brand, co-owned by entrepreneur and hip-hop icon Nas, has expanded its strategic partnership with Cigar Chief, unveiling a new lineup of premium cigars, tobacco-leaf wraps, and a direct-to-consumer platform aimed at reaching cigar enthusiasts across the United States.

Announced on Tuesday (July 28), the collaboration introduces the Cigar Chief x Escobar House Blend Collection, a four-profile Robusto series crafted by acclaimed master blender Abe Flores at the PDR factory in the Dominican Republic. The rollout also includes Escobar’s new Leaf CUTS natural tobacco-leaf wraps and the debut of Cigars and Stripes, an online platform designed to give consumers direct access to the brands’ growing portfolio.

For Escobar Cigars, the expansion represents more than a product launch—it’s another milestone in the brand’s North American growth strategy, combining premium craftsmanship with a modern cultural perspective.

“This partnership marks the next chapter for Escobar,” said David Gomes, founder of Escobar Cigars. “We’re expanding our footprint across North America while continuing to create premium products rooted in craftsmanship and contemporary culture.”

At the heart of the launch is the House Blend Collection, developed from the ground up rather than repurposing an existing cigar blend. According to Cigar Chief owner Matthew Greenwood, authenticity was the driving force behind the project.

“This isn’t a private label, it’s a true house blend, built from the ground up with Abe Flores at the PDR factory,” Greenwood said. “For a brand that started as a small family-run shop on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in 1997 and grew into one of North America’s largest premium cigar retailers, this collection is a natural next step—four distinct profiles, one house identity, and the same commitment to quality that’s shaped our humidor, our lounge, and our community for nearly 30 years.”

Each cigar in the collection is handcrafted in a 5 x 52 Robusto format using traditional Cuban entubado construction, offering smokers a range of flavor profiles from mild-to-medium to medium-full strength.

The Maduro Robusto delivers rich earthiness layered with natural sweetness, roasted notes, and subtle spice for a bold yet refined smoking experience. The Premium Blend Connecticut Robusto offers a smoother profile, featuring a creamy texture, delicate spice, and an even burn that rewards patient aging in the humidor. Meanwhile, the Habano Robusto, wrapped in Ecuador Habano leaf, balances earthy character with natural spice, creating an approachable everyday smoke built for consistency.

The collection launches alongside Escobar’s new Leaf CUTS natural tobacco-leaf blunt wraps, giving the brand a presence in another fast-growing segment of the premium tobacco market.

Bringing everything together is Cigars and Stripes, the companies’ newly launched direct-to-consumer platform. Designed to streamline access to exclusive releases and signature products, the platform reflects both brands’ commitment to creating a more connected consumer experience while expanding their reach throughout the U.S.

As premium cigar culture continues to evolve, the partnership between Cigar Chief and Escobar Cigars signals a growing intersection of craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and lifestyle. With Nas helping elevate the brand’s cultural profile and seasoned industry leaders focused on product quality, the collaboration is positioning itself as a destination for both longtime aficionados and a new generation of premium cigar enthusiasts.

The Cigar Chief x Escobar House Blend Collection, Escobar Leaf CUTS wraps, and additional offerings are available now through Cigars and Stripes.