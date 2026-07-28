New Video in Nolan Wells Mystery Adds More Questions as Scrutiny Continues

Weeks after 18-year-old college football player Nolan Xavier Wells disappeared during a Fourth of July outing on Mississippi’s Horn Island, the questions surrounding his death continue to grow as investigators and his family pursue answers from different angles.

TMZ acquired video. But answers remain.

🚨 New video shows Nolan Wells was not aboard towed boat after emergency dispatch call.



Take a look: https://t.co/aAyQH6qiqq — TMZ (@TMZ) July 28, 2026

Wells vanished on July 4 while attending a large gathering on the barrier island, where authorities say he had been drinking heavily. GPS records show the boat carrying Wells and his friends reached Horn Island around 11:14 a.m. Later that afternoon, the vessel experienced mechanical problems after a failing bilge pump caused it to take on water. Around 4:30 p.m., the group contacted a private towing company for assistance before the disabled boat was towed back to the mainland.

According to investigators, GPS data and newly reviewed footage indicate Wells was not aboard when the boat departed. Friends have maintained that they encouraged him to leave with them, but said he chose to remain on the island to catch a later ride with another group. Independent witnesses have also reported seeing Wells on Horn Island as late as 6:00 p.m., extending the known timeline beyond the boat’s departure.

When Wells failed to return home that evening, he was reported missing. Two days later, on July 6, a U.S. Park Ranger discovered his decomposed body in the water near the island’s northwestern shoreline.

Officials have publicly stated that the evidence gathered so far points toward an accidental drowning and say they have found no indication of foul play. At the same time, the investigation remains active, with more than 60 witnesses interviewed and the FBI providing assistance as authorities continue reviewing evidence.

The Wells family has urged investigators to take a deeper look at the circumstances surrounding his death. Represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, they point to an independent autopsy that classified the cause of death as undetermined and noted unexplained discoloration on Wells’ head. Those findings have fueled calls for additional forensic review while investigators await toxicology results.

The case has drawn nationwide attention, in part because Wells was the only Black member of his friend group during the outing. That fact has intensified public discussion, with supporters demanding complete transparency throughout the investigation and others urging patience until all forensic testing and witness interviews are complete.

A grand jury is expected to review the case after investigators complete their work. Until then, the circumstances surrounding Nolan Wells’ final hours remain the subject of an ongoing investigation, with authorities and his family continuing to search for definitive answers.