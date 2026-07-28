RFK Jr. Revives Disputed Circumcision, Tylenol and Autism Connection Without Hard Evidence

This is the weirdest timeline in the history of timelines. A resurfaced clip of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has reignited concern over his approach to autism research after he connected circumcision, acetaminophen exposure, and higher diagnosis rates without presenting evidence that either causes the developmental condition.

What the FUCK.



RFK Jr: “Children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism.”



Trump: “I've studied this a long time.”



These people are all sick lunatics. pic.twitter.com/QBv22dr7lt — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 28, 2026

During an October 9, 2025, discussion focused on the risks of acetaminophen, Kennedy referenced a 2013 international study and a 2015 Danish analysis involving more than 340,000 boys. The Danish research found that circumcised boys were 46 percent more likely to receive an autism diagnosis by age 10, with the association rising to roughly double among children diagnosed before age 5.

Those numbers quickly became the centerpiece of Kennedy’s argument. The researchers behind the study were far more restrained in explaining what their findings actually showed.

The analysis identified a statistical correlation. It did not establish circumcision as a cause of autism. It also contained no direct data proving that painkillers administered during or after the procedure contributed to later diagnoses. Researchers acknowledged that other variables, including socioeconomic differences, cultural practices, health care access, and diagnostic patterns, could have influenced the results.

Medical experts have described Kennedy’s interpretation as scientifically unsupported, pointing to genetics as the leading factor associated with autism. Larger reviews examining available research have not established circumcision as an autism risk, further weakening efforts to turn one observational study into a sweeping public health conclusion.

The clip’s recent return to social media has drawn widespread mockery and renewed demands for Kennedy’s removal from office. Critics argue that promoting unproven connections from the nation’s highest health office risks confusing families and shifting attention away from credible autism research.

The backlash also arrives during a broader fight over federal health policy and the role Kennedy’s personal theories play in shaping public messaging. His history of elevating contested claims has made each statement more consequential, particularly when the topic involves parents searching for answers about their children.

The studies Kennedy cited were real. The causal connection he suggested was not established by them. Turning correlation into certainty creates a far more dramatic story, though it does little to advance the science.