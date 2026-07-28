Ric Flair Celebrates LeBron James Joining the Philadelphia 76ers

Ric Flair is celebrating LeBron James’ arrival to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to welcome the NBA superstar, revealing that he is now officially a fan of the franchise.

“I Have Just Officially Become A Philadelphia 76ers @sixers Fan,” Flair wrote. “The Home Of One Of My Closest Friends, Sir Charles Barkley, Who I Met When He Played For The 76ers! Also My Running Mate @alleniverson, And Now @KingJames! WOOOOO!”

Flair’s post highlighted his longtime admiration for Philadelphia basketball, referencing both Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and 76ers legend Allen Iverson while celebrating LeBron’s addition to the team.