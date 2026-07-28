The New York Yankees will be without one of their hottest hitters as they look to complete a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was scratched from the starting lineup before first pitch, with the Yankees opting to give the dynamic infielder an afternoon off following Saturday night’s 3-1 victory. Chisholm endured a rare off night in the win, striking out in all four of his at-bats after entering the series as one of New York’s most productive offensive weapons.

The Yankees will instead roll out a lineup featuring Paul Goldschmidt at first base, Ben Rice serving as the designated hitter, Amed Rosario at third, Jasson Domínguez in right field, Anthony Volpe at shortstop, Trent Grisham in center, Max Schuemann in left, José Caballero at second base and Agustín Sánchez behind the plate, with right-hander Will Warren getting the start on the mound.

Yankees 7/27



M. Schuemann LF

B. Rice DH

P. Goldschmidt 1B

J. Domínguez RF

A. Volpe SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

J. Caballero 3B

S. Jones CF

A. Sánchez C



M. Fried SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 27, 2026

Despite Sunday’s absence, Chisholm has been one of the catalysts behind the Yankees’ playoff push. The two-time All-Star entered the day batting .223 with 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, 51 runs scored and 27 stolen bases in 98 games, continuing to provide the rare combination of power and speed that has made him one of the league’s most dynamic players.

His impact extends well beyond the traditional numbers. Since arriving in the Bronx at last year’s trade deadline, Chisholm has emerged as one of the emotional leaders of the clubhouse, bringing an infectious energy that has resonated with teammates and fans alike. Earlier this season, he became one of the few players in baseball to record multiple multi-homer games while continuing to rank among the American League leaders in stolen bases.

Just days ago, Yankees manager Aaron Boone doubled down on his confidence in Chisholm, praising the versatility that allows him to excel both in the infield and outfield while emphasizing his importance to New York’s long-term plans. The Yankees have also benefited from Chisholm’s knack for delivering in big moments, including his recent two-home run performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates that helped fuel another Bronx victory. Entering this weekend, New York had won 14 of the previous 15 games in which Chisholm homered, underscoring how pivotal his bat has become to the club’s success.

Whether Sunday’s absence is simply a scheduled day of rest or a chance to reset after a tough night at the plate, the Yankees expect Chisholm to remain a key piece as they continue battling for postseason positioning in the American League.

With a chance to leave Philadelphia with a sweep of one of the National League’s top clubs, New York will look to keep its momentum rolling—even if one of its biggest stars is watching from the dugout.