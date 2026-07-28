Coming off what many fans and critics viewed as their least impactful release, Business Never Personal served as both a creative rebound and, for a time, the final chapter in the legendary partnership between Erick Sermon and PMD.

Released in 1992, the duo’s fourth studio album—and second under Def Jam Recordings—reminded the Hip Hop world why EPMD had become one of the culture’s most respected acts. Many fans consider Business Never Personal to be the group’s third bona fide classic, blending Erick Sermon’s signature funk-driven production with the laid-back, razor-sharp chemistry that made EPMD one of the defining duos of the Golden Era.

The album also became the group’s most commercially successful effort to that point. It peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200, the highest chart position of EPMD’s career at the time, and earned RIAA Gold certification after selling more than 500,000 copies.

Leading the charge was the ironic smash hit “Crossover.” Written as a critique of artists abandoning Hip Hop’s core audience in pursuit of mainstream success, the song became EPMD’s biggest commercial hit. It reached No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100, topped the Hot Rap Singles chart, and introduced the term “crossover” into Hip Hop’s everyday vocabulary as shorthand for chasing commercial appeal.

Despite the album’s success, tensions between Erick Sermon and PMD ultimately led to the group’s breakup shortly after its release. Fortunately for Hip Hop, the split wasn’t permanent. EPMD reunited in 1997 for Back in Business, proving the chemistry that made them legends never truly disappeared. They would continue recording and touring together over the next decade, culminating with 2008’s We Mean Business, adding another chapter to one of rap’s most influential catalogs.

More than three decades later, Business Never Personal remains a testament to EPMD’s resilience, creativity and lasting influence. It wasn’t just a comeback album—it was a reminder that even when the business got personal, the music remained timeless.