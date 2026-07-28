Tyla is taking APOP around the world. The 2x GRAMMY Award-winning singer and songwriter has announced THE APOP WORLD TOUR in support of her sophomore studio album, A*POP, released July 24 via FAX and Epic Records.

Presented by Live Nation, the 34-date global tour begins October 12 in Paris before traveling through Europe and the UK with stops in London, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Stockholm. The North American leg launches November 12 at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, California, featuring stops in Chicago, Vancouver, Boston, Brooklyn, and more before concluding December 19 in Las Vegas.

Tyla will also bring the tour to Africa with performances scheduled in Lagos, Cape Town, and Johannesburg throughout December and January.

The tour follows the release of A*POP, a 14-track album featuring singles “CHANEL,” “IS IT,” “SHE DID IT AGAIN,” and “IS IT LOVE.” Tyla recently celebrated the project with performances on The Today Show’s Citi Summerstage and the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game halftime show, where she became the first international artist to headline the event.

Artist presale tickets begin July 29, with general on-sale starting July 31.