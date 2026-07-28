Just cause she’s a baddie doesn’t mean she wants Usher’s attention. A fan who went viral for not showing interest in the Confessions singer during an onstage moment is speaking out.

During the show, fan Gabrielle Cheyanne was pulled on stage, showed no interest, and Usher had her pulled off. Addressing the moment, she wrote, “I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you bitches will never be???”

Additionally she stated, “I wanted CHRIS and CHRIS ONLY!”

Heard.

You can see the moment and her commentary below.

this is frying the fuck outta me. 😭 pic.twitter.com/nl3iyhwDjc — 𝑑﹒ (@soultrane) July 26, 2026