Ye Calls ‘Bully’ Chart Run a Personal Triumph, After Mental Health Crisis

Ye is celebrating more than another successful album rollout. For the artist formerly known as Kanye West, the success of Bully represents something far more personal than chart positions or streaming milestones.

Ye says BULLY's success means more than any of his #1 albums 🙏



"A year into making the project I went into an episode, so this right here is a celebration, a victory, and a success story of people who have dealt with mental health crises." pic.twitter.com/Z8PJwjvmCM — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 28, 2026

During a phone appearance at the Urban One Summit on Monday, Ye thanked supporters for helping propel Bully to one of the strongest commercial runs of his career. The project climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 while reaching No. 1 on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, adding another chapter to a catalog already filled with landmark releases.

Ye shares a heartfelt message with everyone ❤️



"This is a celebration, a victory, and a success story for people who deal with mental health issues." pic.twitter.com/k2svua36hQ — YEEZY FRANCE (@YZYFRANCE1) July 28, 2026

Still, Ye made it clear that these accomplishments carry a different kind of meaning.

“A year into making the project I went into an episode, so this right here is a celebration, a victory, and a success story of people who have dealt with mental health crises.”

His remarks shifted the focus from sales numbers to perseverance, framing Bully as an album born through personal hardship rather than simply another release in a decorated career. Ye said these latest chart-toppers resonate more deeply than past milestones, including those reached during the Graduation era, because of what it took to finish the project.

Released on March 28 through gamma, Bully also represented a new business model for the Grammy-winning artist. The partnership allowed Ye to retain ownership of his masters while maintaining creative control, a significant departure from the traditional major label structure that defined much of his earlier career. The approach has paid off commercially, with the album generating more than 600 million streams on Spotify.

The discussion was hosted by gamma CEO Larry Jackson, whose company partnered with Ye following the rapper’s highly publicized split from the conventional label system. Their collaboration has become one of the industry’s most closely watched independent success stories, pairing an unconventional distribution strategy with one of music’s most polarizing figures.

For Ye, however, the biggest takeaway wasn’t where Bully landed on the charts. It was what reaching those heights represented after navigating a difficult period in his personal life. His message at the Urban One Summit turned the conversation away from rankings and toward resilience, offering a reminder that, in his eyes, the album’s greatest achievement extends well beyond music.