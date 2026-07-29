Complex and adidas are teaming up for an unprecedented milestone in sneaker launch culture: a 24-hour, unscripted live-stream takeover to celebrate the release of the new adidas Hyperboost Euphoria.

Dubbed the “Sidequest Summer Streamathon,” the 24-hour broadcast follows Complex host Jordan Rose alongside Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and entertainer RAUD as they navigate an unplanned, high-energy day and night across New York City—demonstrating how the Hyperboost Euphoria functions as the ultimate lifestyle sneaker for a generation always on the move.

Tune-In Details & What Viewers Will See

The stream kicks off Friday, July 31, at 9:00 AM ET and will run continuously for 24 hours on Complex’s YouTube channel and @ComplexSneakers social platforms.

Designed around the idea that the best days in the city are spontaneous, the broadcast will follow Jordan and RAUD through a non-stop lineup of NYC activities, including:

A morning barbershop lineup and breakfast

A shift working as “store manager” at the Foot Locker 34th Street flagship

A Citi Bike race through the city

A pop-up laser tag match and an Soho halal cart crawl

A visit to celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna’s Manhattan storefront

A late-night freestyle cypher and sleepover at Complex HQ

A closing guided morning sound bath where giveaway winners will be announced live on air

Star-Studded Guest Appearances

Throughout the 24-hour journey, a rotating roster of cultural icons, athletes, creators, and streamers will join the hosts, including:

Joey Bada$$ (Actor and musician)

(Actor and musician) xQc (Top streaming personality) alongside additional featured creators

(Top streaming personality) alongside additional featured creators Greg Yuna (Renowned Soho jewelry designer)

(Renowned Soho jewelry designer) Abdul Carter and Arvelle Reese (New York Giants)

and (New York Giants) D’Angelo Ponds (New York Jets)

Real-Time Giveaways: How to Win the Hyperboost Euphoria

US-based viewers tuning into the live broadcast will have multiple opportunities to win pairs of the adidas Hyperboost Euphoria in real time.

Rather than standard raffles, giveaways will be unlocked through real-time predictions and trivia tied directly to on-screen events—such as guessing the winner of the laser tag match or predicting who pulls up to the late-night cypher.

By combining unfiltered real-time access, community participation, and spontaneous NYC exploration, Complex and adidas are positioning the Hyperboost Euphoria not just as a shoe, but as an essential companion for living fully and embracing whatever the day throws your way.