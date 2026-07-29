Fresh off formally confirming his paternity of his son, Blueface is making new headlines after claiming that his ex-partner, Chrisean Rock, logged into his personal Instagram account to post photos and updates of their infant son.

The allegation marks the latest turn in an ongoing public dispute between the former couple, whose personal dynamic and co-parenting relationship continue to unfold across social media platforms.

Allegations of Unauthorized Account Access

Blueface took to social media to address his followers directly, claiming that recent posts featuring his son on his own Instagram feed were actually uploaded by Rock without his direct involvement or approval.

According to Blueface, Rock managed to access his profile to share content of their child, Chrisean Jesus Porter, directly to his millions of followers:

“She posted that from my page,” Blueface told followers, claiming he was not the one behind the uploads and expressing frustration over the boundary breach.

Digital Friction Amid Co-Parenting Efforts

The claim regarding his Instagram account comes shortly after Blueface publicly confirmed that official DNA test results verified he is the biological father of the child, ending months of public speculation.

While the official confirmation was viewed by many fans as a step toward establishing a formal co-parenting arrangement, the latest incident underscores the lingering friction between the two stars as they navigate personal boundaries and social media presence.