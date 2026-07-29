Rapper Blueface has officially confirmed that he is the biological father of his son with Chrisean Rock, bringing a definitive end to months of public speculation and doubts regarding the child’s paternity.

The California artist took to social media to share the updates, confirming that official DNA testing verified his relation to the infant, Chrisean Jesus Porter.

Moving Past Public Uncertainty

The confirmation marks a major shift after months of back-and-forth claims across social media. Following the child’s birth, Blueface had publicly questioned paternity on several occasions, demanding a formal DNA test before legally and publicly claiming fatherhood.

With the verified test results now in hand, Blueface addressed his followers to set the record straight:

“The test came back, and yes, he is mine,” Blueface acknowledged during a social media update, stepping back from his previous doubts and taking responsibility moving forward.

A Turbulent Relationship in the Spotlight

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s high-profile, volatile relationship has been documented extensively across social platforms and reality television, including their Zeus Network series Crazy in Love.

Throughout Chrisean’s pregnancy, the former couple’s dynamic remained a frequent topic of online debate. Despite the tumultuous history between the parents, fans and online commentators have expressed hope that the clear paternity results will foster a more stable, co-parenting environment for the child.

With the legal and biological questions now officially resolved, both parties appear focused on navigating the next steps of co-parenting their son.