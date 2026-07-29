Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be one step closer to returning home, with his projected federal prison release date now listed as January 24, 2028, marking the latest in a series of adjustments since he began serving his sentence.

Diddy's prison release date was moved up for the third time despite recent prison scuffle; now expected to be released in January, 2028 pic.twitter.com/LfKynneH4J — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 29, 2026

The 56-year-old music mogul is currently incarcerated at Fort Dix in New Jersey after receiving a 50 month sentence on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. Since arriving in federal custody, his projected release has steadily moved forward, shifting from June 2028 to April, then February, and now late January 2028.

While the Federal Bureau of Prisons has not publicly explained the revisions, changes of this kind are commonly tied to earned good time credits and participation in qualifying prison programs, including drug rehabilitation and other recidivism reduction initiatives.

Reports surfaced that Diddy was thrown in solitary confinement after a prison fight. instead of getting more time, his 2028 release date just jumped from April, to February, and now to January 24th. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yR9TxoZABH — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) July 29, 2026

The updated timeline comes just days after reports surfaced that Combs was involved in a brief altercation inside the facility on July 24. According to reports, the confrontation stemmed from disrespectful comments directed at him before prison staff quickly stepped in to end the incident.

A former federal warden noted that Combs had previously been making positive progress during his incarceration but cautioned that disciplinary issues, even isolated ones, can factor into an inmate’s final institutional reviews. Whether the reported incident has any impact on his projected release remains unclear.

For now, the Bureau of Prisons has offered no additional details regarding the repeated adjustments, leaving January 24, 2028 as Combs’ current expected release date unless future reviews or earned credits result in another change.