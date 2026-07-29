Sean “Diddy” Combs has received another updated projected release date from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, this time just days after reports surfaced that the Hip Hop mogul was involved in an altercation with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix.
According to Bureau of Prisons records, Combs is now scheduled for release on Jan. 24, 2028, moving up from a previously listed projected release date of Feb. 23, 2028. The reason for the adjustment has not been publicly disclosed.
The update comes after reports that Combs was briefly placed in administrative segregation following a physical confrontation with another inmate inside the New Jersey federal correctional facility. According to multiple reports, the other inmate allegedly initiated the altercation and Combs responded. Officials have not released additional details surrounding the incident, and the Bureau of Prisons has not publicly commented on whether any disciplinary action was taken.
Despite speculation surrounding the reported fight, there is no indication that the incident affected Combs’ projected release date. In fact, the Bureau of Prisons’ latest records reflect an earlier release than previously anticipated.
Combs is serving a 50 month federal sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking following his highly publicized federal trial in New York. His projected release date has changed multiple times since sentencing as the Bureau of Prisons recalculates credits for time served and other applicable sentence reductions under federal guidelines.
Since arriving at FCI Fort Dix, reports have indicated that Combs has participated in prison programming, including substance abuse treatment and educational initiatives available to inmates. While participation in approved programs can affect an inmate’s projected release date through earned time credits, the Bureau of Prisons does not publicly explain the specific calculation behind individual release date adjustments.
Barring any additional changes, Combs has approximately 18 months remaining on his federal sentence before his projected release in January 2028.