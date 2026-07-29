Cardi B has a new man and DJ Akademiks has a new opinion. In case you missed it, Cardi B is rumored to be dating Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. But Big Ak thinks it won’t last.

Speaking on a stream, Akademiks suggests Cardi might as well strike up a romance with him.

“Cardi B was seen with a football player like a couple weeks ago and I said, this guy got no chance. Why did I say this guy got no chance? Bro, the dude makes a million dollars a year.”

Ak would o a bit of pocket watching, “I think you need to make at least a million dollars a month to keep Cardi B, you know what I mean? It’s lifestyle shit. Respectfully, these women don’t want a bum, bro. You ever heard when she did her breakdown of how much it cost to be her? She was like 600,000 a month. Cardi B is an expensive girl. So this is why I ruled this guy out. He’s a goalkeeper. He makes $975,000. I’m sorry. He makes $18,000 a week.”

You can hear him talk about it below.