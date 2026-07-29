Draymond Green Re-Signs With Warriors on One-Year $27.7 Million Deal

Draymond Green is staying with the Golden State Warriors.
According to ESPN, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed Green has agreed to a one-year, $27.7 million contract to remain in Golden State. The new deal matches the contract Green previously opted out of, a move that gave the Warriors additional flexibility in their pursuit of LeBron James before ultimately bringing Green back.
Ahead of the agreement, Green made it clear where his heart remains, saying he has no interest in leaving the franchise that helped define his career.
“I’d rather struggle with the same guys I succeeded with,” Green said. “We built this thing from the ground. That’s our baby. The Warriors were nothing. To see that growth and take part in it isn’t something you just walk away from. They would have to not want me anymore. I will always do right by that organization. I’ve never been treated badly.”
Green’s comments reinforce his loyalty to the Warriors, where he has spent his entire NBA career and helped build one of basketball’s most successful dynasties. His return keeps another key piece of the franchise in place for the upcoming season.