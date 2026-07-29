Draymond Green Re-Signs With Warriors on One-Year $27.7 Million Deal

Draymond Green is staying with the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed Green has agreed to a one-year, $27.7 million contract to remain in Golden State. The new deal matches the contract Green previously opted out of, a move that gave the Warriors additional flexibility in their pursuit of LeBron James before ultimately bringing Green back.

Draymond Green has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $27.7 million deal, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. The contract is the same Green opted out of to give the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James, but the sides land his return Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Hyf1xruzrx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2026

Ahead of the agreement, Green made it clear where his heart remains, saying he has no interest in leaving the franchise that helped define his career.

“I’d rather struggle with the same guys I succeeded with,” Green said. “We built this thing from the ground. That’s our baby. The Warriors were nothing. To see that growth and take part in it isn’t something you just walk away from. They would have to not want me anymore. I will always do right by that organization. I’ve never been treated badly.”

Draymond Green says he would rather miss the Playoffs with the Warriors then chase a Championship somewhere else



“I’d rather struggle with the same guys I succeeded with.”



(Via @bigpodwithshaq, h/t @JoshChambers) pic.twitter.com/HSdhfaWJNc — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 27, 2026

Green’s comments reinforce his loyalty to the Warriors, where he has spent his entire NBA career and helped build one of basketball’s most successful dynasties. His return keeps another key piece of the franchise in place for the upcoming season.