Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has been ordered to pay $3,222 per month in temporary child support to Ayesha Howard following an ongoing legal dispute regarding their child.

The ruling comes after months of legal proceedings following the establishment of Edwards’ paternity.

Breakdown of the Financial Order

Court documents reveal that the temporary monthly payment of $3,222 is designed to cover essential care, housing, and basic needs for the child while a broader, long-term support agreement is finalized by the court.

In addition to the monthly base amount, the court order outlines additional financial responsibilities for the NBA All-Star, which include:

Maintaining comprehensive medical and dental insurance coverage for the child.

Uninsured medical expenses and extracurricular costs to be handled per court guidelines.

Potential retroactive support considerations pending final custody and visitation arrangements.

Ayesha Howard, an influencer and entrepreneur who also shares a child with rapper Lil Baby, initially filed legal actions seeking to establish paternity and secure child support. DNA testing subsequently confirmed Edwards as the biological father.

Edwards, who signed a multi-year maximum contract extension with the Timberwolves worth up to $260 million, has seen his off-court personal life draw significant media attention over the past year amidst his rapid rise to NBA superstardom.

Legal representatives for both parties have not publicly commented on whether a permanent, out-of-court financial settlement is currently being negotiated ahead of the next scheduled hearing.