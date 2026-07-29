Rap lyrics, social media posts, and select interviews will be permitted as evidence in the capital murder trial of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy (real name Markies Conway), following an order issued by Criminal District Court 7 Judge Chika Anyiam.

The decision comes after a three-day pretrial hearing featuring testimony from expert witnesses, prosecutors, and defense attorneys over whether creative works should be introduced to a jury in a high-profile murder-for-hire case.

The Allegations and Permitted Evidence

Yella Beezy was arrested in March 2025 and charged in connection with the November 2020 fatal shooting of rival North Dallas rapper Mo3 (Melvin Noble) on Interstate 35E. If convicted of orchestrating the murder, Beezy faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty. He has remained free on bond since his arrest.

In her 14-page ruling, Judge Anyiam approved three specific songs out of nine submitted for consideration:

Mo3: “2 Nineteen”

“2 Nineteen” Yella Beezy: “Keep It In The Streets”

“Keep It In The Streets” Trapboy Freddy featuring Yella Beezy: “On Ya Head”

Additionally, the court approved a 2019 interview Beezy conducted with VladTV, as well as references to past real-world incidents, including a 2017 assault, a 2018 shooting involving Beezy on a Dallas tollway, and a 2020 physical altercation involving Mo3’s manager.

Expert Testimony: Creative Persona vs. Prosecution Evidence

The ruling highlights the growing legal battle surrounding the use of artistic expression in criminal proceedings, a subject that has sparked national debate and legislative pushback.

During the hearing, defense witness Dr. Erik Nielson, a professor at the University of Richmond and co-author of Rap on Trial, testified that rappers often act as “characters” or “actors,” using exaggerated personas and staged rivalries to drive commercial success and streaming numbers rather than confessing to real-world crimes.

Conversely, prosecution witnesses argued that specific lyrics in tracks like “On Ya Head” and “2 Nineteen” directly mirrored real-life events, alleging that the music documented an escalating feud and implied a murder-for-hire arrangement.

Trial Set for Late August

Following the judge’s ruling, Yella Beezy appeared to address the situation subtly on social media, posting to X (formerly Twitter) about changing relationships and public perception, while his defense team declined to issue a formal statement regarding the evidentiary decision.

Jury selection and opening statements in the capital murder trial are scheduled to begin on August 24, 2026, in Dallas County.