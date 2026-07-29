Kanye West has reached a settlement in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, bringing the high-profile legal dispute one step closer to its conclusion.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, West and Pisciotta reached an unconditional settlement on July 23. As first reported by TMZ, the agreement calls for a formal dismissal of the case to be filed within 45 days. The financial terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, and neither West nor Pisciotta has publicly commented on the resolution.

Pisciotta originally filed suit against the rapper and fashion designer in 2024, alleging she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment during her employment before ultimately being terminated. In her complaint, she accused West of sending explicit text messages, photos and videos, including messages describing graphic sexual fantasies that she claimed created a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit also included allegations of physical misconduct. Pisciotta claimed West inappropriately touched her during a hotel stay and further alleged that she was drugged during a recording studio session she said was co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Throughout the litigation, West denied the allegations and challenged the claims made in the lawsuit. The settlement does not constitute an admission of liability or wrongdoing by either party, and the terms of the agreement remain confidential.

The case marked one of several legal challenges West has faced in recent years. Separately, he has previously denied allegations of sexual misconduct made by another woman, Jenn An, who accused him of sexual and physical assault stemming from an alleged 2010 incident.

With the settlement now in place, the Pisciotta lawsuit appears headed for dismissal, closing another chapter in the series of legal battles surrounding the Grammy-winning artist.