Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Calls Out Mitch McConnell: ‘Provide Proof of Your Capacity to Serve’

There are plenty of conspiracy theories going around the Internet right now about the condition of Sen. Mitch McConnell. The only update we got is an image and a quote, but no one has physically heard or seen him.

And Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has had enough of it and is demanding some answers.

“As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign,” Beshear wrote in a letter to McConnell.

McConnell hasn’t been seen in public since June 14. Messages from his office states he fell and is recovering. But Gov. Beshear makes a clear statement: “It has now been 43 days since news of your hospitalization. During that time you have cast zero votes, engaged in no official activities, and aside from two photos and corresponding statements, ahve made no effort to communicate with your Kentucky constituents or the nation.”

He closed, “Even the attending physician’s written statement does not discuss your actual condition, including whether you can speak, reason, or carry out your duties as a senator.”

It’s now your move, Mr. McConnell.