The family of Nolan Wells is intensifying their pursuit of answers surrounding the tragic death of the 18-year-old following a boat trip with friends, with his mother officially issuing subpoenas to major social media platforms.

Attorneys representing Wells’ family have served subpoenas to TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram (Meta) to preserve and hand over digital evidence, including private messages, location data, deleted posts, and video footage connected to the day of the incident.

Seeking Digital Clues and Unedited Timelines

Nolan Wells tragically died following a summer outing on a boat with a group of acquaintances. In the weeks since his passing, conflicting reports, unverified rumors, and online speculation have circulated heavily across social media, leaving his family searching for a clear, verified timeline of events.

By subpoenaing the tech giants, the family’s legal team aims to recover crucial digital footprints that could shed light on what transpired before, during, and immediately after the boat trip.

Legal experts note that platforms like Snapchat and Instagram often store metadata, timestamped location logs, and unedited video uploads that can assist investigators and legal representatives in establishing an accurate sequence of events.

Civil Rights Leaders and Community Support

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Wells family, has been vocal about ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation into the teenager’s death. The case has drawn widespread national attention, prompting prominent leaders—including Rev. Al Sharpton and filmmaker Tyler Perry—to offer a combined $100,000 reward for verifiable information leading to clarity or legal action in the investigation.

Despite the intense grief and recent online harassment targeted at the family, Nolan’s mother remains steadfast in her demand for accountability.

“We just want the truth about what happened to my son,” his family has maintained throughout their public appeals. “Every piece of data, every message, and every video matters.”

Next Steps in the Legal Process

The tech companies are expected to respond to the subpoenas under court-ordered timelines as legal representatives review the digital records. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies and independent investigators continue to review physical evidence and interview individuals who were present on the boat.