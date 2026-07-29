NBA 2K27 has released its official gameplay trailer, giving fans an early look at enhanced graphics, community-driven gameplay improvements, and memorable moments featuring the NBA and WNBA’s biggest stars.

The trailer highlights cover athletes Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose, while also featuring LeBron James’ iconic pregame chalk toss in his Philadelphia 76ers uniform, Jalen Brunson’s signature celebration, Paige Bueckers’ playmaking, and Giannis Antetokounmpo suited up for the Miami Heat. Fans also get a glimpse of Caitlin Clark wearing her signature Caitlin 1 sneakers, Derrick Rose’s game-winning buzzer-beater against Cleveland, and Wembanyama’s playoff celebration that landed him on the cover.

2K also announced its first-ever Preseason Breakdown: NBA 2K27 Game Reveal, streaming Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET across Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and X. The presentation will showcase gameplay innovations, new features, and updates across all major game modes.

Among the announced additions are a new dynamic Dunk Meter, improved AI defensive positioning, an expanded MyPLAYER Builder featuring 53 badges, the return of Rucker Park, a unified MyTEAM Auction House across select platforms, and updates to MyNBA that reflect modern league rules.

Early Access begins Aug. 28, ahead of the worldwide launch on Sept. 4, 2026.