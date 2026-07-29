The NBA’s lengthy review into financial arrangements involving Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers is showing no signs of slowing down, with the league’s investigation now carrying the possibility of stretching into 2027.

JUST IN: The NBA’s investigation into whether the Clippers circumvented the salary cap to pay Kawhi Leonard could drag into 2027 if the sides don’t agree on the findings or a proposed settlement, per @Baxter. pic.twitter.com/FqiuSFPIvN — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 29, 2026

At the center of the inquiry is Leonard’s reported $28 million agreement with Aspiration, a financial technology company that also held a sponsorship deal worth roughly $300 million with the Clippers before filing for bankruptcy. League officials are examining whether those relationships were structured in a way that could have bypassed NBA salary cap rules.

The Clippers have firmly denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that they were victims of misconduct tied to Aspiration’s now convicted co-founder rather than participants in any scheme. As investigators have dug deeper, the review has reportedly expanded beyond Leonard’s contract to include additional business arrangements and team expenses.

The ongoing probe is also creating uncertainty around basketball operations. A proposed trade that would send Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram and draft compensation has reportedly been put on hold while league officials continue their review. Any potential penalties tied to the investigation could significantly affect the franchise’s roster decisions, making teams hesitant to move forward before the matter is settled.

Commissioner Adam Silver is reportedly aiming to have the case resolved before the start of next season, though the growing scope of the investigation and the possibility of arbitration have complicated that timeline.

Until the NBA reaches a final determination, one of the league’s most closely watched investigations remains open, leaving both the Clippers and Leonard waiting for clarity on what comes next.