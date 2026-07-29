PUMA Hoops and NBA star LaMelo Ball are bringing the next chapter of his signature sneaker franchise directly to the Island.

Ahead of the global release of his newest silhouette, PUMA and Ball have announced an island-exclusive drop featuring the MB.06 Puerto Rico and LaFrancé Puerto Rico, celebrating Puerto Rico’s vibrant culture, energy, and passionate basketball community.

Island-Exclusive Drops Ahead of Global Launch

Designed to honor one of basketball’s most dedicated fan bases, the special-edition footwear collection draws inspiration from the colors, spirit, and rich culture of Puerto Rico.

The exclusive drop serves as the official first look at LaMelo Ball’s sixth signature model, the MB.06, giving Puerto Rican fans early access before the silhouette’s broader commercial launch scheduled for September.

The limited collection includes:

MB.06 Puerto Rico: A specially crafted colorway paying tribute to the Island’s basketball heritage.

A specially crafted colorway paying tribute to the Island’s basketball heritage. LaFrancé Puerto Rico: An exclusive lifestyle lifestyle iteration complementing the signature performance line.

“Jangueo en Bayamón”: A Community Celebration

To anchor the release in local culture, the launch will be paired with LaMelo’s Jangueo en Bayamón, an immersive community event bringing together basketball, entertainment, and lifestyle.

The celebration is designed to connect fans directly with LaMelo’s world while giving attendees the exclusive opportunity to purchase pairs of the MB.06 Puerto Rico and LaFrancé Puerto Rico on-site while supplies last.

In addition to the main Jangueo event, limited quantities of the MB.06 will also be available for purchase across PUMA’s three outlet locations in Puerto Rico.

What’s Next for the MB.06

By choosing Puerto Rico for the early debut of the MB.06, PUMA Hoops continues to expand its strategy of linking major sneaker milestones with authentic cultural hubs.

While Puerto Rican hoop fans get the first taste of the MB.06 franchise this summer, additional commercial colorways and full release specifications for the global MB.06 rollout will be officially unveiled by PUMA later this year.