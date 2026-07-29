Leave it to Simone Biles to steal the show without even stepping onto a balance beam.

During a recent appearance at the Faces of Fitness Festival in Chicago, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist was asked to spill a little tea from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding. Biles didn’t hesitate.

“Avril Lavigne stole my sunglasses.”

The crowd immediately burst into laughter, and Biles kept the story rolling, explaining that the missing accessory wasn’t just any pair of shades. they were YSLs.

“…Instagram her and be like, ‘Yo, can I get those YSLs back?’ Um, but I don’t think she’s seen it yet. Yeah,” Biles joked during the Q&A session.

Whether the “theft” was an honest mix-up or simply one of those things that happens when A-listers gather under one roof, Biles made it clear she wasn’t losing sleep over it. The moment quickly became one of the funniest stories to emerge from what has already been dubbed one of the most celebrity-packed weddings in recent memory.

Biles attended the July 3 ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden alongside her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens. After the festivities, she shared photos from the evening on Instagram, calling it “the perfect love story, followed by the perfect nighTT.” When one social media user questioned why she had been invited, Biles delivered the perfect mic-drop response: “Remember this, I only show y’all what I want y’all to know.”

As for Avril Lavigne? She hasn’t publicly responded to Biles’ lighthearted accusation, so the mystery of the missing Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses lives on.

Considering the guest list reportedly included everyone from music royalty to Hollywood heavyweights and sports icons, it’s safe to say a missing pair of designer shades might’ve been the least expensive thing floating around the reception. But if you’re reading this, Avril… Simone would appreciate those YSLs making their way back home.