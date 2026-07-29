Hip-hop icon and entertainment mogul Snoop Dogg has shared a strikingly candid story about his experience with N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), revealing that a trip on the powerful psychedelic led to a profound vision where he witnessed his own mortality.

Speaking openly about the encounter, the legendary West Coast artist detailed how taking the substance—known for producing brief but extraordinarily vivid altered states of consciousness—shifted his perspective on life, spirit, and existence.

A Mind-Bending Journey

During the experience, Snoop described being transported into a realm far beyond ordinary awareness. Unlike milder substances, DMT is famous for triggering intense visual hallucinations and deep psychological breakthroughs within seconds of consumption.

For Snoop, the trip quickly took a heavy, existential turn:

“I saw my death,” Snoop reflected, describing the visual sequence where he witnessed the end of his physical life before entering a state of peace and spiritual detachment. “It was mind-blowing, but it taught me something deep about life and how short our time here really is.”

Rather than leaving him shaken, the rapper explained that seeing the vision offered him a strange sense of clarity, reinforcing the importance of living purposefully, valuing family, and appreciating every moment.

What is DMT?

DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in various plants and animals, as well as synthesized in laboratories. Often referred to as the “spirit molecule,” it is known for causing brief, intensely immersive visual and auditory hallucinations, deeply altered perceptions of time and space, and profound out-of-body or spiritual experiences.

While the drug has gained increased attention in recent years through alternative wellness movements and celebrity endorsements, medical experts caution that high-potency psychedelics can carry psychological risks, particularly for individuals with underlying health or mental health conditions.

Reflections on Life and Legacy

As Snoop Dogg continues to expand his empire across music, film, sports, and business—including preparing for his highly anticipated 2027 biographical film—the story highlights a more reflective side of the rap titan.

For an artist who has spent over three decades in the public eye as a symbol of cool, relaxed confidence, his willingness to open up about mortality shows how even culture’s biggest icons grapple with life’s deepest questions.