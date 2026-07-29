With the Aug. 3 6PM EST MLB trade deadline just days away, the baseball world continues to revolve around one name: Tarik Skubal.

The reigning two time American League Cy Young Award winner has become the most coveted player on the market, and according to ESPN insider Buster Olney, the Detroit Tigers are “super close” to making the 29 year old left hander available. Once that happens, executives around baseball expect the trade market to move quickly.

One team expected to aggressively pursue Skubal is the New York Yankees.

Former Reds and Nationals general manager Jim Bowden said during an appearance on Foul Territory that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will undoubtedly be involved once Detroit opens the door to offers.

“If the Tigers were to trade Tarik Skubal, [the Yankees] will play there,” Bowden said.

Bowden added that rival executives have told him Cashman is leaving no stone unturned in his search to improve the roster before the deadline.

“I’m being told by opposing GMs that Brian Cashman is absolutely everywhere looking for everybody and anything to get better,” Bowden said.

The Yankees have been linked to upgrades across the roster, including bullpen help, another frontline starter, a right handed hitting catcher, a right handed hitting outfielder and additional offensive firepower. Landing Skubal would instantly give New York one of the most dominant postseason rotations in baseball alongside Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and rookie sensation Cam Schlittler.

But while the Yankees are expected to be among the most aggressive bidders, ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes the Los Angeles Dodgers remain the team to beat.

Passan recently said his expectation is that Skubal ultimately lands in Los Angeles, citing the Dodgers’ combination of financial resources, prospect depth and willingness to make blockbuster deals for elite talent. He has also said that if one organization has both the incentive and the ability to acquire Skubal, it’s the defending World Series champions.

That doesn’t mean the Yankees are out of the running. Quite the opposite.

The expectation around the league is that Cashman will be involved until the very end, even if the Dodgers are viewed as the favorites. New York has consistently shown a willingness to pursue the biggest names available, particularly when an opportunity arises to strengthen its chances of winning a championship.

Olney said the rest of baseball is essentially waiting on Detroit before finalizing its own deadline strategy.

“The industry is waiting,” he said on SportsCenter. “The whole starting pitching market starts with Tarik Skubal… all these teams are going to wait until the end of the week to hear from Detroit.”

Whether Skubal winds up wearing pinstripes or Dodger blue, one thing is clear: his expected move will be the blockbuster that defines the 2026 trade deadline.