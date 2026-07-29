The late Tay Keith’s estate is currently being highlighted after the court appointed an administrator. Tay Keith left behind a home in Tennessee and a massive car collection.

The estate includes multiple bank and money market accounts, along with a Mercedes-Maybach and a Lamborghini. Additional items included are 50% interests in Shadow Tequila and a music studio, along with entertainment assets ranging from his publishing, catalog, trademark, and royalties.

According to TMZ, Tay Keith did not have children or a wife, while also did not leave behind a will.

Family, friends, collaborators, and members of the music industry gathered in Memphis on June 30 to celebrate the life of acclaimed producer BryTavious “Tay Keith” Chambers during a memorial service at the iconic Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, followed by a private funeral and burial.

Among those in attendance were Gunna, Sexyy Red, Murda Beatz, Turbo, Ryan Press of Warner Chappell Music, songwriter Cambrian Strong, and Tennessee State Representative Justin J. Pearson, who joined loved ones in honoring the Memphis native whose production work helped shape a generation of hip-hop.

The service featured prayers from Apostle Kevin Davidson, musical performances by Link Fisher III & The Royal Family and Kevin Davidson & The Voices, along with tributes from family, friends, Ryan Press, and Cambrian Strong. Pastor Eron Stephens delivered the eulogy, while Rep. Pearson presented a proclamation recognizing Chambers’ contributions to music, culture, and the State of Tennessee.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young also issued an official proclamation celebrating Chambers’ impact on the city and the music industry. Middle Tennessee State University Dean Beverly Keel reflected on his legacy as a proud alumnus, honorary professor, and mentor who inspired future generations of music creators.

Following the service, Chambers was laid to rest during a private burial, with members of his Drumatized team serving as pallbearers.

Days before the memorial, Members SZN, the Nashville event collective Chambers co-founded, hosted a tribute at the National Museum of African American Music to celebrate his life and enduring influence.

In a statement, Chambers’ family remembered him as “a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation.”