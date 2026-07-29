There are so many reasons why you may specifically want a crypto platform for your iGaming needs. Perhaps you have a crypto wallet that’s been collecting dust, and you want to actually use it and have fun. Or perhaps you’re interested in the latest technologies, and are looking for platforms that offer more than the standard lineup of offerings and play features. You may even just be looking for a platform that actually processes withdrawals fast.

Regardless of what you’re after, crypto platforms are stepping up to the plate. These four titles in particular offer a little bit of everything, giving those who enjoy casino games and sports betting a single destination for all their play needs:

Duel

Duel features its own original titles, games from top developers, live dealer games, and even game show games on its casino side. On its sportsbook, you can bet on every major league, including more niche sports like eSports tournaments or snooker.

This wide variety, however, is just the tip of the iceberg. Duel is most critically notable (and chosen) for its commitment to offering you the highest Return-to-Player rates, with the average across its catalog sitting at 99%, and some of its own titles offering 100% RTP. In the future, they’re even aiming to build a 0% edge PvP platform.

The best part is that, on top of these features, you can also make deposits or withdrawals in both crypto and fiat currency, giving you more ways to play.

Cloudbet

Cloudbet has a small casino and a large sportsbook, making it ideal for those who primarily use iGaming platforms for their sports betting needs, but every once in a while enjoy a casino game. Cloudbet, in particular, is the place to be if you’re after real-time markets on major eSports. It’s also the official partner of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), so fans can enjoy an exclusive “front-row seat to the MMA World” through perks, bonuses, and unique bet options.

Crypto withdrawals are processed fast as well, with most winnings cashed out in 2 minutes or less. The downside is that yes, it does have a smaller casino than other titles in this list, so if you want a more balanced option, choose Duel.

Yeet

Yeet is another modern crypto casino and sportsbook. Where it stands out is its massive 7000-strong slot catalog. You’ll also be able to bet on smaller sports like volleyball, making it a top choice for those looking for crypto-ready casino and sports betting play. Just keep in mind that while they promise fast cashouts and do offer 24/7 live chat, players have reportedly been struggling with the chat and resolving tech issues.

BetFury

BetFury is not just a crypto-native platform like the others in this list; it also allows you to earn tokens and cash them out through a revenue-sharing platform. What this means is that, as you play slot games, you also earn tokens that you can then use to cash out daily dividends. You can play casino games and bet on sports, but do keep in mind that if you’re an infrequent player, you could end up with a hefty dormancy fee. This means that if you don’t use your account for 12 consecutive months, BetFury will charge a $ 50 USD administrative fee per month until your funds run out.