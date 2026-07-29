The Odyssey Nears $640 Million Worldwide After Second Weekend

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continued its impressive box office run, earning $87 million from 3,943 North American theaters in its second weekend. The R-rated epic has now grossed $286.4 million domestically and $639.6 million worldwide after just two weekends in theaters.

Starring Matt Damon as the Greek king Odysseus, the film is a big-budget adaptation of Homer’s classic epic poem and has emerged as one of the year’s biggest theatrical successes.

The Odyssey will face its next major box office test when Sony’s Marvel film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, arrives in theaters next weekend.