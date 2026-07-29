30 years ago today, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony released their ambitious double album The Art of War, a landmark project that proved the Cleveland quintet wasn’t suffering from a sophomore slump after the monumental success of E. 1999 Eternal. Instead, they doubled down on everything that made them one of Hip Hop’s most innovative groups while delivering one of the defining double albums of the late ’90s.

Released through Ruthless Records on July 29, 1997, The Art of War was originally rumored to carry the title DNA Level C—a clever reference to “Cleveland” spelled backward. By the time the album arrived, Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Wish Bone and Flesh-n-Bone had already established themselves as one of rap’s most influential acts, but this project made it clear they had no intention of surrendering the melodic, rapid-fire style they pioneered.

Much of the album served as a lyrical warning shot aimed at artists Bone believed were borrowing their signature harmonized flow. Throughout the project, the group took subliminal and direct aim at acts including Three 6 Mafia, Crucial Conflict, Twista and Tommy Wright III, making The Art of War as much a declaration of ownership as it was a musical statement.

Fans responded in a major way. The album debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart after selling nearly 350,000 copies in its first week. At a time when double albums often struggled to maintain consistency, Bone delivered a project packed with dark production, intricate lyricism and the melodic chemistry that had become their trademark. The Art of War would go on to earn quadruple-platinum certification, becoming one of the group’s most commercially successful releases.

The album also produced two of Bone’s biggest crossover records. “Look Into My Eyes,” featured on the Batman & Robin soundtrack, climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “If I Could Teach the World” became another fan favorite, peaking at No. 20 on the Hot 100 and receiving heavy rotation on radio and MTV throughout 1997.

Three decades later, The Art of War remains one of the most celebrated releases in Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s catalog. More than a commercial triumph, it was a statement of artistic confidence from a group determined to protect its sound while continuing to push Hip Hop’s creative boundaries.

The Source salutes Bone Thugs-n-Harmony on the 30th anniversary of The Art of War, an album that remains a cornerstone of Midwest Hip Hop and a timeless reminder that originality will always have its place in the culture.