Barack Obama is back with another soundtrack for the season, and his 2026 Summer Playlist finds the former president moving comfortably between today’s biggest records and classics that never left rotation.

Barack Obama shared his Summer 2026 playlist 👀



It includes Drake, Future, Vince Staples, BossMan Dlow, Nas, Anderson .Paak, & more pic.twitter.com/vtUlBpbvKG — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) July 30, 2026

Nearly 50 songs made the cut, with Drake’s “Ran to Atlanta,” featuring Future and Molly Santana, landing among the most recognizable Hip-Hop selections. The playlist also includes Doechii and SZA’s “girl, get up.,” BossMan Dlow’s “Motion Party” and RAYE’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Obama shared the collection through The Obama Foundation’s official platform and Medium, continuing the annual tradition that regularly sparks conversation across music and culture. This year’s list opens on a reflective note with Glen Hansard’s “Song of Good Hope,” which Obama dedicated to the late Irish musician following his reported death earlier in the week.

Drake out in Houston tonight turnt up to ‘Ran To Atlanta’ 🧊 pic.twitter.com/Sxu84cou2D — DrakeAligned (@DrakeAligned) June 27, 2026

The former president also made room for Tyla and Zara Larsson’s “SHE DID IT AGAIN,” Kelela’s “idea 1” and October London’s “Make Me Wanna.” Rock and alternative picks include The Strokes’ “Going Shopping,” Coldplay’s “Charlie Brown” and Mumford & Sons and Hozier’s “Rubber Band Man.”

Future shares BTS footage of the "Ran To Atlanta" video shoot 👀🎬 pic.twitter.com/9yA8L1Snw3 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 23, 2026

Obama’s older selections carry just as much weight. The Beatles’ “Revolution,” David Bowie’s “Modern Love” and Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” bring decades of history into a playlist built around discovery, nostalgia and pure summertime energy.

Once again, Obama’s selections feel less like a genre exercise and more like somebody passing the aux with absolutely nothing to prove.