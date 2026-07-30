Federal prosecutors have expanded the criminal case against Eugene “Big U” Henley, adding seven new charges that accuse the longtime Los Angeles music executive and alleged Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips leader of attempting to orchestrate violence against a government witness while behind bars.

Henley, who has been in federal custody since his March 2025 arrest, was originally indicted on 43 counts that include allegations of racketeering, murder, extortion, robbery, wire fraud and sex trafficking. Prosecutors have alleged that Henley operated what they describe as a “mafia like” criminal enterprise that used intimidation, violence and fraud to further its activities.

According to newly filed court documents first reported by AllHipHop, federal authorities now allege Henley attempted to have a prospective government witness killed ahead of his upcoming trial.

The superseding indictment adds seven new charges, including two counts of solicitation to commit a crime of violence, two counts of witness tampering, one count of conspiracy to transport an individual for prostitution and two additional counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors further allege that Henley continued directing members of the alleged criminal enterprise while incarcerated, using intermediaries and fellow inmates to relay instructions outside the jail. Among those alleged directives, the government claims, were efforts to intimidate or eliminate individuals expected to testify against him at trial.

Those allegations have not been proven in court, and Henley is presumed innocent unless and until convicted.

The latest indictment significantly raises the stakes in what has already become one of the most closely watched federal racketeering prosecutions involving a prominent figure in Hip Hop. Prosecutors have spent months building a sweeping case that alleges Henley leveraged his influence in both the streets and the music industry to operate an extensive criminal organization.

Henley’s legal team has denied the government’s allegations and continues to challenge portions of the prosecution’s evidence. Among the pending legal battles is an effort to suppress wiretap recordings that prosecutors intend to introduce at trial. A hearing on that motion is expected before the case moves forward.

Henley is currently scheduled to stand trial in February alongside six codefendants.

If convicted on the original indictment and the newly added charges, Henley could face decades in federal prison. The superseding indictment also signals that prosecutors continue to broaden their case as they prepare to present it before a jury.

The Source will continue to follow the proceedings as additional court filings and rulings become available.