The criminal case against singer D4vd continues to move forward, but prosecutors say several critical pieces of evidence remain missing as they prepare for trial in the alleged murder of 14 year old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd is charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains in connection with the 2025 death of Hernandez. The victim’s body was discovered inside a Tesla allegedly belonging to the artist.

🚨 D4vd Murder Case: The key evidence prosecutors say is still missing.



Read more: https://t.co/YBzA5309SR pic.twitter.com/KtP2UMMK1v — TMZ (@TMZ) July 28, 2026

Following last week’s preliminary hearing, a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

According to TMZ, prosecutors told the court they are still searching for several key pieces of evidence they believe could be significant to the case. Among the missing items are Hernandez’s left ring finger and pinky finger. Prosecutors allege D4vd’s name was tattooed on the victim’s ring finger, making its absence particularly notable.

Investigators also say they have not recovered the alleged murder weapon. An autopsy determined Hernandez died from multiple stab wounds. Authorities are additionally attempting to locate surveillance footage from around the time of the alleged killing, the victim’s purse and multiple cell phones believed to be connected to the investigation. It remains unclear whether any of those items will ultimately be recovered.

During the preliminary hearing, D4vd’s defense team argued that Hernandez was the aggressor in the relationship, alleging she threatened the artist’s life and career. Defense attorneys also claimed the victim’s family was aware of and consented to the relationship.

An attorney representing the Hernandez family sharply rejected those assertions, calling it “disgusting” to place responsibility on a 14 year old child.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The case remains active, and additional hearings are expected before a trial date is set.

The Source will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.