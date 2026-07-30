Drake’s ICEMAN is still moving like a brand-new release more than two months after its May 15 arrival. The album pulled another 8.8 million Spotify streams on July 28, pushing its overall total beyond 1.68 billion and extending a run that has already rewritten multiple streaming records.

The biggest milestone comes through Apple Music, where ICEMAN has spent more than 50 total days at No. 1 on the U.S. albums chart. That is the longest run for any Hip-Hop album on the platform, passing Drake’s previous 44-day records held by Certified Lover Boy and For All the Dogs.

'ICEMAN' by Drake received 8,804,107 streams on Spotify on July 28. pic.twitter.com/rkLnovDTgo — Drake Spotify Data (@DrakeSpotify) July 29, 2026

The project arrived as part of a three-album release that gave Drake the entire top three on Apple Music’s U.S. albums chart for two consecutive weeks. The rollout also produced a 1,100 percent jump in simultaneous Apple Music listeners and reached No. 1 in 79 countries.

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ remains #1 on Apple Music US, surpassing 50 total days at the top‼️



It is the longest-running #1 hip-hop album in Apple Music US history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5j8yy1vE7T — RapTV (@Rap) July 29, 2026

The numbers carried over to Billboard. Lead single “Janice STFU” reportedly gave Drake his 14th Hot 100 chart-topper, moving him ahead of Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 singles by a solo male artist. ICEMAN also placed 10 songs inside the Top 10 simultaneously, while all 18 tracks remained on the Hot 100 for three straight weeks.

The album’s first-day Spotify total reached roughly 140.2 million streams, with Drake’s combined trilogy pulling 250 million. “Make Them Cry” also delivered 2026’s biggest single-day global streaming total.

Rap Life Review panelists have called ICEMAN the year’s best rap album so far, praising its replay value, songwriting and cohesive sequencing. Fans continue circling back to records such as “Janice STFU,” helping the project maintain momentum long after opening weekend.