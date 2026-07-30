With Lil Durk’s federal murder for hire trial set to begin later this month, prosecutors are asking the court to impose a limited gag order, arguing that continued public statements from the defense could jeopardize the rapper’s right to a fair trial.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, federal prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald to prohibit attorneys and others directly involved in the case from making public comments that could influence potential jurors before trial.

The request comes after prosecutors said they were unable to reach a voluntary agreement with Durk’s legal team regarding pretrial publicity. In a motion filed Monday, the government argued that recent public statements, including posts shared on Lil Durk’s Instagram account and comments made by defense attorney Drew Findling during media interviews, have contributed to widespread coverage that could affect the jury pool.

Prosecutors contend that public discussions challenging the government’s evidence and the legitimacy of the charges risk undermining the fairness of the proceedings before opening statements are even delivered.

If Judge Fitzgerald grants the motion, attorneys and others associated with the case would be prohibited from publicly discussing matters including the credibility of witnesses, the strength of the evidence, the character of the parties involved and other issues that could influence prospective jurors. The proposed order would also restrict press conferences, interviews and public statements related to the pending criminal case.

The government maintains that the requested restrictions are narrowly tailored to protect the integrity of the judicial process rather than limit legitimate public discourse.

Judge Fitzgerald has not yet ruled on the motion. A hearing on the government’s request is scheduled for Aug. 13, one week before jury selection is expected to begin on Aug. 20.

Lil Durk, born Durk Banks, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he financed a murder for hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 killing of fellow Chicago rapper King Von. Prosecutors allege members of Durk’s Only the Family collective carried out the attempted hit in Los Angeles, resulting in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Durk has denied the allegations and remains in federal custody awaiting trial.

The Source will continue to provide updates as one of Hip Hop’s most closely watched federal cases moves toward trial.Federal Prosecutors Seek Gag Order Ahead of Lil Durk’s Murder for Hire Trial