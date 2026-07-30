Oscar winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct after a BBC investigation detailed accusations from multiple women who say they encountered the actor while they were teenagers.

According to the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, four women accused Leto of conduct they believe amounted to criminal offenses. One woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by Leto in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claims he threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19 after she was left alone with him in a hotel room. A third alleges she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17, while a fourth says the actor groomed her beginning at age 16 through repeated sexually explicit phone calls and later attempted to have her sign a non disclosure agreement.

The documentary also includes accounts from six additional women, bringing the total to 10 participants, as well as two former associates of Leto’s band who claimed staff members were uncomfortable with the musician’s interactions with teenage girls. The women said the alleged encounters occurred between 2002 and 2016.

The BBC reported it corroborated portions of several accounts through family members, friends, photographs and contemporaneous messages. The investigation also noted that allegations involving Leto have circulated publicly for years, including similar claims published by Air Mail in 2025, all of which Leto denied.

In a statement provided to the BBC through his representatives, Leto said, “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

No criminal charges have been filed against Leto in connection with the allegations, and the claims remain accusations.