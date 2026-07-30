Podcasting continues to prove it’s one of the biggest businesses in media, and Forbes’ latest rankings put a staggering number on just how valuable the space has become. Covering earnings from June 2025 through June 2026, the publication’s 2026 Highest Paid Podcasters list is topped by Joe Rogan, whose The Joe Rogan Experience brought in an estimated $82 million.

Congrats to @cthagod & @JoeBudden for making the Forbes Highest Paid Podcasters 2026 list. pic.twitter.com/Kcy8CdpM5Y — JBTV Community (@JBTVCommunity) July 30, 2026

Right behind him are tech creators John Coogan and Jordi Hays, who reportedly earned $70 million following an OpenAI acquisition that dramatically elevated their business. Steven Bartlett rounds out the upper tier with an estimated $45 million, showing the power of staying independent while building Diary of a CEO into a global brand.

With streaming services entering the marketplace for shows, the lines between podcaster, TV host and internet creator have never been blurrier—and the paydays have never been bigger.



Meet Forbes' Highest-Paid Podcasters of 2026: https://t.co/YrszI7HwEk#HighestPaidPodcasters… pic.twitter.com/6x7Krvg70s — Forbes (@Forbes) July 30, 2026

Hip-Hop’s influence is impossible to miss on this year’s list. Charlamagne Tha God secured an estimated $27 million thanks to a mix of iHeartMedia partnerships and Netflix deals, continuing to expand his footprint well beyond radio. Joe Budden also landed among the industry’s biggest earners with an estimated $20 million, fueled by his independent podcast network and a loyal Patreon community of roughly 70,000 subscribers.

The rankings underscore how podcasting has evolved from an alternative platform into a media powerhouse where ownership, audience loyalty and strategic partnerships can generate enormous returns. While major streaming companies continue investing heavily in premium audio talent, creators with direct relationships to their audiences are proving they can compete at the highest level.

For Hip-Hop and culture focused personalities especially, the list reflects how conversation has become just as valuable as music, with voices behind the microphone building businesses that now rival some of entertainment’s biggest traditional platforms.