Kanye West has reached a settlement in the sexual assault lawsuit brought by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

According to TMZ, West and Pisciotta agreed to an “unconditional” settlement in Los Angeles court on July 23. A request to dismiss the case must be filed within 45 days of that date. The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

The lawsuit was first filed in 2024, with Pisciotta alleging that West sent her sexually explicit text messages and videos before ultimately terminating her employment. She also accused the rapper of masturbating in front of her and, on a separate occasion, touching her vagina without consent.

The settlement brings the legal dispute to a close, though neither side has publicly disclosed additional details regarding the agreement.