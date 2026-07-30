Court is looking grim for Keefe D as a judge has ruled a 2008 police interview can be used against him. This now allows for Keefe D’s own words to be used against him, in connection to the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to AllHipHop, Judge Carli Kierny handed down the decision, allowing the clip to be used at the trial that starts on August 10. Keefe D is facing life in prison for the orchestration of the murder of Tupac.

Keefe D’s legal team fought to keep the interview sealed, as attorney Michael Sanft stated his words were agreed not to be used against him. What makes it worse for Keefe D is the 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, where Keefe D detailed the night, allegedly handing Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson the gun to kill the West Coast rapper.

Now, Keefe D’s legal team is attempting to state that the information was fabricated for entertainment.

In April, Mopreme Shakur filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Keefe D. You can read more about that here.