As Lil Durk prepares for a high profile federal trial beginning August 20 in downtown Los Angeles, the legal fight is expanding far beyond witness testimony and physical evidence. Prosecutors are now asking the court to let jurors hear portions of the Chicago rapper’s music, arguing that his 2021 record “Pissed Me Off” speaks directly to an alleged motive behind the murder-for-hire case.

This is the debate and it speaks to fairness. But the broader question is are lyrics art or merely art imitating life?

Prosecutors are seeking to play Lil Durk's 2021 "Pissed Me Off" music video and audio at his upcoming murder-for-hire trial, arguing it shows his alleged intent to "slide for Von."



According to court filings, prosecutors want the song and video admitted as evidence, claiming the… pic.twitter.com/U3hm6EBSTo — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 30, 2026

ICYMI, Durk, born Durk Banks, has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he financed a 2022 plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo. Prosecutors allege the intended hit missed its target but resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

At the heart of the government’s latest argument, and it’s a stretch in many skeptics eyes, are lyrics including, “I lost bro, I can’t be happy ‘til we creep up on the score,” along with visuals paying tribute to King Von, who was killed in 2020 following an incident connected to Rondo’s circle.

Thin or nah?

Federal prosecutors contend the song helps establish motive, while Durk’s attorneys maintain the music is protected artistic expression, not a real-life admission.

The courtroom battle has already produced several key rulings. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald agreed to separate recently added racketeering allegations involving unrelated shootings in Chicago and Atlanta from the August trial, finding the late additions would unfairly prejudice the defense. Prosecutors have also requested a limited gag order after public comments and media appearances by members of the defense team, arguing those statements could influence potential jurors.

Durk’s legal team is also seeking to suppress a text message they say was disclosed late and recovered from a phone that was unlawfully seized. Those issues, along with disputes over expert witnesses and other evidence, are expected to be argued during an August 13 hearing before the trial officially gets underway.