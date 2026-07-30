What began as a straightforward management announcement quickly turned into a public back and forth after Max B and veteran music strategist Karen Civil offered two very different versions of how their professional relationship came to an end.

Earlier this week, the Harlem rapper took to social media to announce that Civil was no longer representing him, revealing that the split actually occurred more than a month ago.

“Karen Civil is no longer a part of my team. Ms. Civil was effectively terminated on June 28. For all business inquiries and matters moving forward, please contact Breon or Jow directly.”

Max B on Karen Civil 😳 pic.twitter.com/i2gOgM3097 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 29, 2026

The statement immediately sparked conversation throughout Hip Hop, especially considering Civil had been instrumental in helping reintroduce Max B following his long awaited release from prison.

Rather than challenge Max B’s announcement, Civil acknowledged the separation while highlighting what her firm, Always Civil, accomplished during its time working with the Silver Surfer.

“From supporting your return home, to securing GQ, helping position the business for its partnership with @defiantxrecords, and bringing this chapter to the BET Awards stage, @alwayscivil’s work is not complete. We are proud of everything we built together and wish you and your new team continued success!”

Things escalated after fans began weighing in on X, with one user accusing Civil of mishandling Max B’s money. Max B quickly shut down that narrative, responding that “the business was fine,” seemingly putting the financial speculation to rest.

That calm didn’t last long.

Shortly afterward, another post from Max B’s account alleged that Civil had hacked his Instagram account, prompting the longtime publicist to publicly defend herself.

“Max’s IG page was not hacked,” Civil wrote. She explained that her team had simply removed its backend access after concluding its work with the rapper.

She later added more context.

“To provide clarity, Always Civil has concluded operating any NEW business with/for Max B since the BET Awards. Certain Max B social properties STILL will remain under the direction of @AlwaysCivil. Wishing him the best moving forward!”

Max B wasn’t buying it.

“I’m not sure why you’re trying to save face, but the reality is you’ve done a lot that led me to letting you go,” he wrote. “So getting on social media and acting like you’ve done all these great things for me is simply not true. Leave me out of your narrative, keep my name out of your mouth, and move on.”

Neither Max B nor Civil has publicly detailed what ultimately caused the split, leaving fans to speculate about what happened behind the scenes after what initially appeared to be a successful reunion campaign.

For now, one thing is certain: the business relationship is over, both sides are standing firmly on their version of events, and one of Hip Hop’s more unexpected industry partnerships has officially come to an end.