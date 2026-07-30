Netflix, MACRO Film Studios and Higher Ground are teaming up for Women Like Us, a new original comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg, Jenifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams and Vivica A. Fox.

Directed by Tasha Smith, the film features an original script by Ali Kinney with writing from Tracy Oliver. The project will be produced by Charles D. King and James Lopez for MACRO Film Studios, along with Anikah McLaren and Mark R. Wright for Higher Ground. Michelle Obama will executive produce for Higher Ground.

Whoopi Goldberg, Jenifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams, and Vivica A. Fox will star in WOMEN LIKE US. A new film directed by Tasha Smith.



A recently widowed woman is whisked away to the Hamptons on what should’ve been her 30th wedding anniversary. What starts as a getaway becomes a… pic.twitter.com/IQuo4bw8Em — Netflix (@netflix) July 27, 2026

Women Like Us follows a recently widowed woman who is brought to the Hamptons by her lifelong best friends and sister during what was supposed to be her 30th anniversary. The weekend becomes a journey through grief, marriage, friendship and discovering that dreams have no expiration date.

Production is scheduled to begin this fall in New York City. The film marks the first collaboration between Higher Ground and MACRO Film Studios.

Smith, known for projects including Mayor Of Kingstown and ‘Tis So Sweet, continues her work behind the camera with the upcoming Netflix comedy. The film also reunites a powerhouse cast of veteran performers known for their contributions across film and television.