On July 30, 1996, UGK dropped their third full-length album, Ridin’ Dirty, a record that still hits just as hard in 2025 as it did nearly three decades ago. And for Bun B, and likely the late Pimp C as well, that lasting impact is no surprise.

Formed in the late ’80s, the Port Arthur, Texas duo known as the Underground Kingz had a clear vision for what they wanted to accomplish with their third LP. They walked into the studio determined to create a body of work that would not only represent their corner of the map but also leave a blueprint for generations of Southern Hip Hop artists to come.

With Ridin’ Dirty, UGK cemented their place in the culture. The album wasn’t just another Southern rap record; it was a declaration. It spoke unapologetically for a region that had long been overlooked by the mainstream. Much like their East and West Coast peers, Pimp C and Bun B were carving out a lane of their own, but blazing that trail came with its own set of battles. They had to prove themselves not only as Southern voices but as creative innovators and respected lyricists within the genre.

One major example of that disconnect came on the day of the album’s release. A commercial aired promoting Ridin’ Dirty, a visual of a desert and a limousine that neither Pimp nor Bun had anything to do with. The imagery was so far removed from their reality that it perfectly symbolized the ongoing tension between their creative truth and the industry’s marketing machine. This disconnect would become a recurring struggle, how to stay authentic without compromising the music, even if it meant pushing back against the label.

“I may have records that are going to get more radio spins than others, but that’s not the kind of music that resonates with people as deeply as records such as ‘One Day,’” Bun B reflected. “That’s what you want to do as an artist. You want to touch as many people as deeply as possible in the moment. Ridin’ Dirty, for us, was the first time we were able to do that. We were able to do what we wanted to do, and say what we wanted to say, and that’s why the album best represented us.”

Salute to Bun B and the late great Pimp C for delivering one of the South’s most enduring contributions to Hip Hop. Ridin’ Dirty isn’t just an album. It’s a legacy.