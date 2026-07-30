A night after going viral with a shady fan, Usher had a message for the crowd in Alabama: “Now before we get started, don’t bring your a– up here if you don’t want to be here. God don’t like ugly, but he most certainly don’t feel too good about pretty privilege either.”

The moment brought Chris Brown to laughter. You can see it below.

“Before we get started, don’t bring your a** up here if you don’t wanna be here.”



Usher, who is currently on The R&B Tour with Chris Brown, just made a stop in Birmingham, Alabama, where Usher jokingly referenced his recent viral moment when he brought a female fan onstage who… pic.twitter.com/gd0yUqA8Go — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 29, 2026

Just cause she’s a baddie doesn’t mean she wants Usher’s attention. A fan who went viral for not showing interest in the Confessions singer during an onstage moment is speaking out.

During the show, fan Gabrielle Cheyanne was pulled on stage, showed no interest, and Usher had her pulled off. Addressing the moment, she wrote, “I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you bitches will never be???”

Additionally she stated, “I wanted CHRIS and CHRIS ONLY!”

Heard.

You can see the moment and her commentary below.

this is frying the fuck outta me. 😭 pic.twitter.com/nl3iyhwDjc — 𝑑﹒ (@soultrane) July 26, 2026