Federal prosecutors continue to broaden their racketeering case against Eugene “Big U” Henley, and one allegation that has circulated through Hip-Hop for years may now find its way into a courtroom.

During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks reviewed newly filed court documents in Henley’s federal RICO case and pointed to allegations that closely resemble claims Wack 100 made publicly in 2022 involving rap superstar Future. While the documents do not identify the alleged victim by name, Akademiks noted similarities between the federal allegations and Wack’s long-discussed account of an alleged confrontation at Los Angeles International Airport.

A shocked Dj Akademiks reacts to finding out the story Wack100 told about chasing future in the airport is true because it’s on Big u paperwork pic.twitter.com/52qXtFXy6Q — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) July 31, 2026

According to the federal indictment, Henley and his associates allegedly assaulted an individual and members of that person’s security team around 2014 after the individual allegedly refused to make a payment, stopped answering Henley’s phone calls and failed to show what prosecutors describe as the required “respect” through payment. Prosecutors further allege that Henley later chased the individual through LAX alongside an unnamed co-conspirator.

Although the indictment does not identify either individual involved, Akademiks speculated that the alleged victim was Future and that the unnamed co-conspirator was Wack 100, citing Wack’s previous public statements. At press time, however, neither allegation has been confirmed in court, and the indictment itself does not mention Future or Wack by name.

Wack 100 first made the claims in 2022, alleging that he and Big U confronted Future at LAX over an alleged debt owed to Detroit rapper Trick Trick. Future and members of his camp, including rapper Doe Boy, strongly denied the accusations at the time, while Big U also dismissed Wack’s version of events and criticized him for discussing the alleged incident publicly.

The airport allegations represent only a small portion of the government’s expanding case against Henley. Federal prosecutors have added several new charges, including two counts of solicitation to commit a violent crime, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to transport individuals for prostitution. Those charges are in addition to the existing allegations of racketeering, murder, extortion, robbery, wire fraud and human trafficking that Henley has already denied.

Prosecutors also accuse Henley of orchestrating a plot to kill a potential witness, allegations that are expected to play a central role when the case heads to trial. It is important to note that Wack 100 has not been charged in the federal case and is not listed as a defendant.

As the government continues to unveil additional evidence ahead of trial, prosecutors appear intent on painting a broader picture of an alleged criminal enterprise, one that now includes allegations bearing a striking resemblance to one of Hip-Hop’s longest-debated airport stories.