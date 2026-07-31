CBS Sports is making a significant change to its NFL coverage just weeks before kickoff, placing lead analyst Tony Romo on indefinite leave “until further notice” after his recent arrest in Wisconsin.

Tony Romo got asked during his arrest if he's ever suffered head injuries and bro started having PTSD 💀 pic.twitter.com/WL4nhBLddN — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) July 29, 2026

The decision, announced July 31, comes after a July 23 traffic stop in Milwaukee, where Romo was visiting to compete in an amateur golf tournament. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback for unsafe passing before administering multiple field sobriety tests.

NEW: Bodycam footage of Tony Romo's arrest released, tells police officer that he was on his way to see Grandma and Grandpa.



"Because I’m coming from a golf course, you think I’m drunk?" he asked the female police officer.



Romo was also heard telling officers that he was having… pic.twitter.com/Por3T2kahA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2026

Authorities cited Romo for a first-offense Operating While Intoxicated (OWI), possession of an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, and unsafe passing. Under Wisconsin law, a first-offense OWI is generally handled as a civil traffic infraction rather than a criminal charge.

The following is clearly AI but it is also clearly hilarious …

Tony Romo doing the Dak to prove he is not drunk pic.twitter.com/1C26sYJEAK — Big Cheezy 🧀 (@BigCheezy707) July 30, 2026

The network’s announcement follows the public release of police body camera footage from the stop. The video reportedly shows Romo declining to take a breathalyzer test, struggling to follow deputies’ instructions, and telling officers he had “zero” drinks despite open alcohol containers allegedly being found inside the vehicle.

The timing leaves CBS with a major decision as the 2026 NFL season approaches. Romo has served as the network’s top game analyst since transitioning from the playing field to the broadcast booth, becoming one of the most recognizable voices in football television.

For now, CBS has not announced when or if Romo will return to the booth, saying only that he is on leave “until further notice.” His next legal milestone is set for September 21, when he is scheduled to appear in court in Milwaukee as the case moves forward.