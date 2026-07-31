Chance the Rapper has teamed up with Darkchild protégé Jon Keith for the inspirational new single, “YOU CAN ALWAYS COME BACK HOME,” from Jon Keith’s forthcoming album, AND FLY. Produced by Enzo Gran, the track delivers a message of hope and redemption, encouraging listeners to embrace the promise of unconditional love and forgiveness.

Jon Keith said the song was inspired by people who feel they’ve gone too far to be forgiven, and he hopes it gives them the courage to “come home” regardless of their past. The collaboration follows the release of “WHAT A LIFE” and the music video for “KILLERS,” which featured appearances from Chance the Rapper, DaniLeigh, Torey D’Shaun, Dell Mac, Eris Ford, Aklesso, Aaron Cole, and Tenroc.

“YOU CAN ALWAYS COME BACK HOME” arrives ahead of Jon Keith’s new album AND FLY, which is scheduled for release on August 7 and is led by the singles “NEW ME” and “DANCING ON YOUR OWN.”